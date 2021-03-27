Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Has $37.67 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 172.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,926 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for approximately 0.5% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $37,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NET. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

NET stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $67.57. 2,118,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,578. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.25 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $2,441,553.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $3,676,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,620 shares of company stock valued at $58,768,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

