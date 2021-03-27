WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. WAX has a total market cap of $389.00 million and approximately $26.04 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000629 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 87.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00037622 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,712,668,348 coins and its circulating supply is 1,543,938,801 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars.

