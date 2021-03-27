WazirX (WRX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.96 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 27th. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $111.14 million and $6.96 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00058211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00230148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.87 or 0.00880626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00050104 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00075128 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00031090 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.