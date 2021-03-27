Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.57% from the company’s current price.

WLLW opened at C$1.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$173.81 million and a PE ratio of -5.02. Willow Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.29.

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

