WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Acquired by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $25,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,701 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,858,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,050 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,626 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $17,024,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSC traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,931. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $28.71.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. Equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

