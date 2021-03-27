Zacks: Analysts Expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.96 Million

Brokerages expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report $38.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.20 million. argenx reported sales of $21.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $104.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $247.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $271.89 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $429.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $311.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.65.

NASDAQ ARGX traded down $10.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.40. argenx has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $382.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in argenx by 4,583.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

