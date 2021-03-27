Zacks: Analysts Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.36). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 4,809.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOLO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,627,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,918,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $377.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

