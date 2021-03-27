Zacks: Analysts Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce sales of $104.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.10 million to $116.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $313.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $788.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $688.40 million to $948.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,808. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

