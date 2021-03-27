Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Post $0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.82. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $79.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,170,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

