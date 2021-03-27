Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will post $25.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.20 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $15.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $133.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.69 million to $141.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $194.62 million, with estimates ranging from $180.79 million to $222.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 215,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $8,426,868.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,113,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,627,914.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock valued at $72,227,467 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PACB traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,587,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,868. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.75 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $53.69.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

