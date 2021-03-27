Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce earnings of $2.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.74 and the highest is $2.93. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $11.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $12.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,434. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.40. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $92.36 and a one year high of $179.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

