Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will post sales of $6.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.74 billion and the highest is $6.95 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $27.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.30 billion to $27.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.79 billion to $28.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $33.99. 942,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,752. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

