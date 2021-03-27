Zacks Investment Management Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 889,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,044 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.3% of Zacks Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $72,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.39. 9,913,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,172,801. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average is $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

