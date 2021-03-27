Zacks Investment Management Has $37.09 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 41,731 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $37,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Phillips 66 by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.31. 2,369,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $90.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

