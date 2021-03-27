Zacks Investment Management Has $51.95 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,955 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $51,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $6.61 on Friday, reaching $252.86. 2,638,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $146.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.01 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.02.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.