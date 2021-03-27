Zacks Investment Management Sells 132,578 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 132,578 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.16% of Huntington Bancshares worth $20,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,684,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,632,741. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.