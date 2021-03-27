Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $114.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SYNNEX's first-quarter fiscal 2021 results benefited from strong demand for its technology products and services. Moreover, steady recovery in the IT spending environment on the back of rapid digital transformation was a positive. Notably, acquisitions and partnerships are helping the company expand its product portfolio. The proposed merger with Tech Data is expected to be significantly accretive to SYNNEX’s top and bottom lines. Additionally, the split of the Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and boost the company’s competitive position. Nonetheless, an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and staffing costs continue to weigh on its margins. Moreover, shares of SYNNEX have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

SNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.11.

Shares of SNX opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average of $111.48. SYNNEX has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $116.70. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $200,870.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,824.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 49.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 61.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 78.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

