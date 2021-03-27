Zcash Price Reaches $133.82 on Top Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $133.82 or 0.00237983 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $338.67 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00062331 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00087501 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,426,681 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

