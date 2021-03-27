Zcoin Market Cap Reaches $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,214.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.43 or 0.03051568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.34 or 0.00331475 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.51 or 0.00901026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.06 or 0.00393246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.09 or 0.00357723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.49 or 0.00239236 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00021180 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.