Zel One Day Trading Volume Tops $161,163.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.71 million and approximately $161,163.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 123,878,700 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

