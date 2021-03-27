ZIMBOCASH Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and $31,953.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00058465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00235836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.03 or 0.00844476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00049364 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00073728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00031431 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,127,377,522 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash.

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

