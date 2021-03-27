Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $39,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after buying an additional 3,738,953 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after buying an additional 41,605 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after buying an additional 406,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,660,000 after buying an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $161.32 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $170.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,008.31, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

