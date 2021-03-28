-$0.31 EPS Expected for BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) will report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. BioCardia posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioCardia.

Shares of BCDA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. 192,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,218. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. CM Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

