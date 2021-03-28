-$0.38 EPS Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Scientific Games reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 660%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SGMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. Scientific Games has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.