10,000 Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Acquired by Peconic Partners LLC

Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSOS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $775,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA:MSOS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 996,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,784. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $55.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90.

