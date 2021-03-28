10,000 Shares in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Acquired by One68 Global Capital LLC

One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,597,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,000.

Get Cohn Robbins alerts:

NYSE:CRHC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Profile

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohn Robbins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohn Robbins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.