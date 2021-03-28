10,524 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,911,000 after purchasing an additional 833,987 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11,331.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 369,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 365,891 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,259,000 after purchasing an additional 238,100 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,663,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 208,042 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,379,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 132,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE TAK opened at $19.18 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

