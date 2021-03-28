106,671 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) Acquired by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 106,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCRBU. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $8,675,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,054,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,510,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,172,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,066,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCRBU traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,451. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $22.81.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

