10,831 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MSGS. Macquarie lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $177.45 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $251.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.