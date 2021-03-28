1,250,001 Shares in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Purchased by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,250,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,825,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.97% of Chinook Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,887,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,336,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

KDNY stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,919. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $705.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79.

Chinook Therapeutics Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.