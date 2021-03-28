13,462 Shares in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International by 4,320.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GrafTech International by 401.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,368,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after purchasing an additional 227,503 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 928,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EAF. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EAF opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.55%.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

