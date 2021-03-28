1,438 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,291,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $202,050.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,381,001 shares of company stock worth $81,594,231. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

