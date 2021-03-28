15,842 Shares in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Acquired by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 310,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 744.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,318,000 after buying an additional 870,100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 391,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 1,138.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after acquiring an additional 567,404 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 386.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,387 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.58. 666,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,081. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.