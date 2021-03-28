160,586 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 160,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,107,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,513. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

