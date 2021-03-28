1,728 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Chubb by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its position in Chubb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $159.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.33. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.