1,841 Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,114,000 after buying an additional 1,074,126 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,286,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,269,000 after purchasing an additional 135,868 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,561,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,178,000 after purchasing an additional 147,029 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,479,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 26,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,286,000 after purchasing an additional 151,292 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NJR opened at $39.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $42.57.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 64.56%.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NJR. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

