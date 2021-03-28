187,220 Shares in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 187,220 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.09% of Umpqua as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $2,660,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 297,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

