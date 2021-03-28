1,990,000 Shares in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Acquired by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,178,000. Amryt Pharma accounts for about 0.9% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 5.80% of Amryt Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,700,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amryt Pharma by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after purchasing an additional 651,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of AMYT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. 14,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,840. Amryt Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.95 million and a PE ratio of -15.15.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.