20,322 Shares in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after buying an additional 251,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 158,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 13.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $17.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $933.45 million, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on SWBI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $55,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,734 shares of company stock worth $190,780. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

