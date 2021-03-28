20,934 Shares in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in HUYA by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUYA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CLSA lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

