23,963 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 1,058.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of CG opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,037.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

