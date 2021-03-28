2,406 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EW opened at $82.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $56.44 and a 52-week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

