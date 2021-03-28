2,477 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.85.

DRI stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.12.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

