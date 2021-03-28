24,931 Shares in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. Falcon Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $388.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.