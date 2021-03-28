28,904 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Resolute Partners Group

Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.1% of Resolute Partners Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,386,000 after acquiring an additional 65,790 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 36,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,596,000 after acquiring an additional 38,628 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $109.29 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

