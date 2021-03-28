35,016 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,000. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Apple by 2,637.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 573,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $76,048,000 after purchasing an additional 552,146 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Apple by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2,587.2% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.91. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

