39,175 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Aflac by 4.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Aflac by 2.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,230 shares of company stock worth $5,962,010 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

