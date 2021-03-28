3,988 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.63.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.64. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.