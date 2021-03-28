39,925 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Purchased by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 2.2% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,962,000 after acquiring an additional 584,035 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,835,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,137,000 after acquiring an additional 52,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,153. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $94.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.61. The company has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.86.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

