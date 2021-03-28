40,000 Shares in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) Acquired by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter worth $3,102,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth about $7,755,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,534,000.

SCOAU stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 5,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,741. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61. Scion Tech Growth I has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

About Scion Tech Growth I

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

